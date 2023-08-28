CHICAGO — Police have released little information about a shooting that occurred at a White Sox game Friday night, other than to say investigators have essentially ruled out the possibility that the gunfire came from outside the ballpark.

A source says police are investigating several theories, including the possibility that the gun may have belonged to a person in the stands and that it accidentally discharged. One bullet was recovered at the scene and is being analyzed, but investigators have not found the weapon, despite a search of the seating area, according to a source.

During Friday’s game, a 42-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after she was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wounded and refused medical treatment. A police spokesperson would not say whether the women have spoken with investigators. It is also unclear whether the woman with the more severe wound was tested for gunshot residue, which would be an indication the weapon was fired in close proximity to her.

“As I understand it, there wasn’t a clear indication of where the shot actually came from,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters after a police graduation ceremony on Monday.

Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller only offered vague statements about an “active investigation” when pressed by reporters.

“[The shot] coming from outside is something that we’ve almost completely dispelled,” Waller said. “We’re looking at every avenue and exploring every lead,” Waller told reporters.

White Sox security officials and police have reviewed footage of fans entering the ballpark. The video shows the 42-year-old woman entering the ballpark without setting off metal detectors and security personnel searching her clear bag, according to team security sources. The woman who suffered a graze wound was also seen on video entering the ballpark without triggering metal detectors, according to team security sources.

White Sox Spokesperson Scott Reifert previously said there were no reports of any gunshots inside the ballpark. Video released by the team does not show a significant reaction in the crowd near where the women were sitting at the time they were injured.

The team and police were reportedly at odds over how to respond.

Waller confirmed police initially asked White Sox management to stop the game “as a precaution” while they investigated. Play was not suspended.

Waller says once police determined that there was not an active shooter threat, they allowed the game to continue “to not create a panic.” A post-game concert was canceled with the team claiming “technical difficulties” as the reason.

“There was an obvious entry wound to her thigh, it was a very obvious gunshot wound to her thigh,” Dr. Jeanne Farnan told WGN. Farnan was sitting in the same area and treated the woman after she heard someone call for help for the 42-year-old woman who was bleeding.

Dr. Farnan said the woman who was shot told her that she heard what sounded like a glass bottle break before she felt pain in her leg.