CHICAGO — Members of Chicago’s police union are casting their votes Friday for the person they want to serve as president for the next three years.

It comes as the city prepares for a shake-up in City Hall, including Chicago Police Department’s superintendent stepping down.

The Chicago FOP Lodge 7 represents about 17,000 men and women serving in the Chicago area. While many have already sent in their ballots by mail for the FOP election, those who did not had until noon Friday to vote in-person.

Current Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr., a former Chicago police officer, has held the seat as president since 2020. He’s being challenged by a 24-year veteran of CPD, Detective Bob Bartlett.

When Catanzara was elected in 2020, he said it was a priority to get the contract done securing a raise for officers during his first term.

Still, Catanzara has faced criticism about controversial comments he’s made, including those regarding the attack on the US Capitol, as well as strained relationships he has with come city leaders — including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Bartlett, who is hoping to unseat Catanzara, is hoping to rebuild relationships and push for mental health resources and more support for officers if elected.

Both men spoke about some of their priorities and the weight they feel this race holds.

“Working conditions specifically. We want to build momentum and Officer Vasquez-Lasso getting murdered the other day is a pretty good reason why we want to keep building this political arm of this organization stronger and stronger,” Catanzara said.

“What happens not only with this race, but with the mayoral race, is going to set the tone for this city and the police department and it’s going to be the policing of this city. We’re looking for a better tomorrow hopefully with a better mayor and police department that can actually go out and fight crime and protect our citizens,” said Bartlett.

Both candidates tell WGN they’re feeling confident that they’ll be the one members vote in as the FOP president to serve for the next three years.

Other positions on the ballot include sergeant at arms, treasurer and trustee — where 17 people will be selected.

Ballots in the FOP election will be counted Friday, with results expected by sometime later in the day.