Chicago police union warn of GoFundMe scams in honor of fallen officer

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police is asking residents to be wary of GoFundMe scams in honor of slain officer Ella French.

In a message posted to their Facebook page, the FOP said a few GoFundMe scams are circulating. The police union asks anyone interested in donating to visit chicagofop.org to donate to the “Help a Hero’ campaign.

The union said all donations go directly to Officer Ella French’s family.

French was killed Saturday night in a traffic stop-gone-wrong. French was among the Chicago officers who stopped a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said officers stopped the vehicle over expired plates.

According to police, two of the occupants inside the vehicle, identified as Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, opened fire towards the officers, leading to an exchange of bullets.

Emonte Morgan is charged with the first-degree murder of French. Her partner remains in critical condition.

Both Morgan brothers were also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Both are due in court Wednesday.