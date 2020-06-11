Chicago police union president takes hard stand against officers who kneel with protesters

CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police is taking a hard stand against police officers who kneel with protesters.

In an interview with WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott, John Catanzara said if officers wanted to side with demonstrators, they should do it out of uniform on their own time.

“Any member of Lodge 7 who is going to take a knee and basically side with protesters while they’re in uniform will subject themselves to discipline in the lodge up to and including expulsion from Lodge 7,” Catanzara said.

As for plans to add more oversight for police, he called them an effort to undermine protections in officers’ contracts.

Catanzara said he doesn’t believe race played any role in the death of George Floyd. He said it was a poor use of police tactics instead.