Chicago police union boss apologizes for comments made over Capitol riot

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has apologized for comments he made during a radio interview, in which he suggested the mob at the United States Capitol was guilty only of trespassing.

As your President, I showed a lapse in judgement yesterday during an interview. For that I am sorry. I brought negative attention to our Lodge, the FOP family and law enforcement in general.I was in no way condoning the violence in DC yesterday. My statements were poorly worded. I certainly would never justify any attacks on citizens, democracy or law enforcement. After seeing more video and the full aftermath, my comments would have been different.I ask that you consider the totality of my comments yesterday. What is almost totally overlooked was the fact I said the President needs to accept responsibility for yesterday’s events and that he should formally concede the race to put everything to bed once and for all.Lastly, I commit to doing better each day. I will never be too big to admit when I am wrong. Today is one of those days.. Stay safe and healthy. John J Catanzara Jr

Catanzara says he was in no way condoning the violence in Washington.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx responded to Catanzara’s comments, saying, “This is dangerous and reckless because it undermines our confidence in law enforcement.”

Catanzara’s apology over his radio interview came hours after he spoke with WGN, where he said, “Do I get why people showed up there? Absolutely. Do I agree with their frustration? I share it 100-percent.”

He also argued that the apparent pro-Trump rioters who crashed the Capitol were nowhere near as violent as demonstrators in other cities.

“Even the ones going after officers, I didn’t see any of them throwing frozen bottles, bricks or shooting fireworks at police. They were simply pushing past police to get access to the building,” Catanzara said. “Still criminal behavior, no doubt. But that’s not the level of violence we saw across many parts of the country this summer. It was totally different.”

Catanzara has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, attending rallies and even facing discipline for posting a photo to social media appearing to praise the president’s message while in uniform.