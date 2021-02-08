Chicago Police tout progress on consent decree requirements

CHICAGO –Chicago Police released a report Monday indicating that the department has made progress meeting the consent decree requirements.

Inside the 172-page report, Chicago Police tout a 93% increase in the number of items submitted, including 241 hours of community engagement across 88 meetings and 112 new or revised policies on standard operating procedures.

“As the superintendent says, you can’t get graded on your homework if you don’t turn it in,” said Robert Boik, Executive Director of the Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform.

Boik takes the lead on making sure the reforms negotiated in the consent decree are carried out. The process has been slow-moving, however. In June of last year, the city revealed that Chicago police missed most of their consent decree deadlines in its first year by more than 70 percent.

“We are really focusing in on that effort now and really trying to make the strides necessary to achieve the cultural change that’s necessary in the department,” Boik said.

Nusrat Choudhury, Legal Director of American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, says the change can not come fast enough to the city “because lives are at stake and we know that in the history of the city of Chicago, policing can save lives, and it can also take them away.”

Choudhury says CPD has given a lot of lip service and are confusing activity with accomplishment. On several occasions, the legal director says the city has refused to speak with a coalition, including the ACLU’s concerns about wrong house raids.

“We don’t need to wait for the video of Antoinette Young’s horrific experience to be made public,” she said. “The request to sit down and talk about those raids was made five months before that video came to public light.”

Civil Right Attorney Tony Romanucci, who represents victims of police misconduct, issued a statement that reads, in part, “CPD is woefully deficient in its reforms and will not change until people continue to call them out – or more people get unlawfully shot.”

In response, Boik says Chicago Police will not be 100% “until we’re done. This really is a long haul.”