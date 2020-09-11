WATCH: Chicago police, community group announce $10K reward in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police and community group “I’m Telling Don’t Shoot” announced a $10,000 reward Friday morning, for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot and killed an 8-year-old girl over Labor Day.

Dep. Chief Yolanda Talley @AldPatDThompson Bishop Trotter seek help in Labor Day shooting that killed 8-year-old Dajore Wilson. Philanthropist Early Walker and members of "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" announce a 10k reward for information in the case @ChicagoCAPS09 #ChicagoPolice. pic.twitter.com/LyadXsrPC7 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 11, 2020

Police said just before 6 p.m. Monday near 47th and Union, someone pulled up in a black Charger and fired shots into a vehicle carrying Dajore Wilson, her mother and two others.

Their vehicle was stopped at a red light and the suspects’ vehicle was directly behind it, according to police. When the light turned green, shots were fired into their vehicle where it continued northbound on Union and crashed into a tree.

Dajore was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting was gang-related in some way, but Dajore’s father says he does not know anything about that.

The girl’s mother spoke directly to the shooter during a press conference Thursday night:

“I know somebody is sitting at home right now that did this. If you don’t feel something, something is wrong with ya’ll,” said Tracey Holmes, Dajore’s mother.

The Chicago Tribune’s crime numbers report 175 children, under the age of 16, have been shot this year — at least 21 of them dying.