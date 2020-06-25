Chicago police, SWAT respond to barricade situation on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police and SWAT are on the scene of a barricade situation on the city’s South Side.

The incident started around 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said a 41-year-old woman got in a verbal altercation with a 46-year-old man who lives in the same residence, when the man grabbed a gun and threatened her.

The woman was able to run out the back door and call for help, and the man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

SWAT was called to the scene. The situation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.