Chicago police stress importance of coming forward after recent shootings of children

CHICAGO – Chicago police held a press conference Wednesday to stress the importance of coming forward with information after recent shootings of children.

In the press conference, the officer gave several examples of recent shooting cases that were solved with help from the public.

They also released surveillance footage after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Friday night at a park in Woodlawn.

“Obviously he’s not the intended target,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “And matter of fact his uncles were were out here with him. They’re not the intended targets either. They’re just good community members and the kid was playing basketball.”

Investigators hope someone from the community will know who those three suspects are.

“On July 31, we had a 9-year-old get killed,” Deenihan said. “Once again that was video and witnesses that led to the conclusion of that case with the offender getting charged.”

Police said 1,800 tips came in after recent looting on the Mag Mile and River North.

15 felony charges have been approved since starting a task force focused on the looting.

Officers said they understand it can be scary to come forward if you know something.

“Yes, we are afraid of retaliation but the fear of retaliation doesn’t stop these shootings, action will,” Commander Angel Novalez said.

Police said anyone with information about recent shootings and looting is asked to go to cpdtip.com.