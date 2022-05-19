CHICAGO —Chicago police shot a man on the West Side while investigating a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park.

The shooting happened at a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, after officers over police radio said they believed the suspects were in a vehicle connected to a carjacking and kidnapping that happened Tuesday in Oak Park.

Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle when two men jumped out, one fled towards the gas station. An officer shot and injured the man and he was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time if the man fired any shots at police or if any weapons were recovered at the scene.

On Tuesday, police said a man left his 3-year-old child in a vehicle for a brief time near Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue and it was stolen. Both the child and vehicle were found less than 15 minutes later. The child was not injured.

A squad car was damaged during the police shooting, and no officers were hurt, according to police. Two were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Chicago police said Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) will investigate the officers use of force.

No further information has been provided at this time.