Chicago police shoot man during South Side traffic stop

CHICAGO — A man was shot by Chicago police during a traffic stop with tactical officers on the city’s South Side after police said he took off running into an alley from the stop.

Police did not reveal what the motive behind the tactical officers stopping and shooting a man was and offered very few details, but did tweet a photo of a gun recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Offender's firearm recovered on scene. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) on scene.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. last night near the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue when tactical officers tried to engage a traffic stop with two men. At that moment, one of the men took off running into an alley, according to police.

That person was then shot in the leg by a tactical officer. The department did not reveal why the shot was fired, but said the man was placed in custody and aid was rendered immediately.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be investigating the shooting and the two officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative duty for the next 30 days.