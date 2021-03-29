Chicago police shoot, kill armed person in Little Village; another arrested

CHICAGO — Chicago police fatally shot an armed person, and arrested another, after a “confrontation” in the Little Village neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:35 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police say 10th District officers arrived to the scene and saw two males in a nearby alley. One armed offender fled from the officers.

According to police, a foot pursuit ensued which resulted in a confrontation in the alley of the 2300 block of S. Sawyer. The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest, police say. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was arrested, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern, who shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene.

Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.