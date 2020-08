CHICAGO — Chicago police’s looting task force is seeking to identify looters in the Loop earlier this month.

Police said the looters are accused of stealing items in the 100 block of North State Street between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10.

If you have information, you can contact the task force at 312-744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted through cpdtip.com.