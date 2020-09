CHICAGO — Police are looking for suspected looters from the Magnificent Mile last month.

Police said the looting took place at an Ulta in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10 between 1 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Overnight that day, widespread looting erupted in the Central Business District. 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers injured during skirmishes throughout the night.