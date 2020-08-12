Chicago police seek to identify looters after civil unrest Monday

CHICAGO – Chicago police are seeking to identify looters after civil unrest early Monday morning.

After releasing initial footage from the looting on Tuesday, the department has established a website where more videos have been posted.

In one of the videos, Chicago police are looking for three men who broke into an ATM.

“This was just an attack on our city,” CPD’s Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “We really need everyone’s help to identify these offenders so we can arrest and charge them. Camera footage is only valuable when our officers and detectives can identify the individuals caught on camera committing the crime. We need everyone’s help to do this.”

CPD also created a taskforce in hopes of finding the suspects who looted.

CPD Supt. David Brown said the looting was tied to misinformation over the shooting of a 20-year-old man. Police said he was shot after firing at officers Sunday in Englewood. He’s been since charged with attempted murder.

COPA is asking for additional footage of the incident because officers were not equipped with body cameras.

If you recognize anyone in the videos, you can submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.