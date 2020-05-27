Chicago police seek suspects in shooting that wounded 5-year-old, 2 teens

Chicago police are searching for the shooter responsible for an attack that wounded a young girl and two teenagers on the south side Tuesday night.

According to police, the 5-year-old girl and two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of West Pershing in Wentworth Gardens housing complex around 10:40 p.m.

All three remain in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police said someone fired gunshots from a dark vehicle passing through the area.

The two boys were walking in a group. One is 15-years-old. Authorities said he was shot in the leg and face. The other boy is 16 and was hit three times in the leg.

The girl was standing with family members outside of a home. She was hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

Community activist Andrew Holmes pleaded with the neighbors and witnesses for information that could lead to the suspect.

“We have a 5-year-old that’s suffering and we do know that we have an individual that’s still on the run,” he said. “As usual, when they discharged that weapon, there’s always a stray bullet that hit an innocent person, whether they were targeting someone in that group or not. And if so – then the individuals they were targeting, then you need to speak up.”

Police said none of the kids was thought to have been the intended target of the shooter.

The shootings come after a particularly violent Memorial Day weekend in which 10 people were killed and another 49 were wounded in shootings.

According to citywide statistics, crime is down in every major category except for murders and shootings.

So far this year, there have been 24 more murders than there were at this point last year, a 14 percent jump. And there have been 147 more shootings over the same time period – a 22 percent increase from this time last year.

Chicago police continue to search for the shooters responsible for the attack,

“We’re going into another summer, another year and we see how it hasn’t stopped,” Holmes said. “Some people say it has started already. I’m going to tell you, it never stopped in the first place.”

