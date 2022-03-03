Chicago police seek restitution for investigating Jussie Smollett’s claims

The city’s law department is seeking restitution for the city as part of Smollett’s sentence.

Jussie Smollett is expected to be sentenced Thursday, March 10. Now, leading up to that sentencing, the city said they’re owed over $130,0000 after the actor’s claims took weeks for Chicago Police to investigate.

The former “Empire” actor told investigators that he was the victim of a hate crime attack in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019.

Nearly three years later, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb laid out the case proving to a jury that Smollett falsely reported the attack.

Smollett was found guilty on five of six felony disorderly conduct counts. Webb said at the time, the false report was not a victimless crime.

“Chicago police officers spent 3,000 hours of time, costing the city well over $100,000 for a fake crime that never occurred, and by the way, a fake crime that denigrates what a real hate crime is,” Webb said.

In a new court filing, the City’s Law Department documented “more than 30 CPD officers and detectives investigated Mr. Smollett’s report by conducting witness interviews and reviewing over 1,500 hours of surveillance videos, OEMC pod videos, and in-car taxi camera videos collected by detectives.”

According to CPD, officers tallied more than 1800 overtime hours totaling $130,000.

The filing read, “The City is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crimes because his false reports caused CPD to expend scarce resources that could have been devoted to solving actual crimes, increasing public safety. The city is not seeking restitution for the regular salaries of the officers involved, but CPD’s overtime expenses go beyond the ‘normal costs of investigating crime’ and thus recoverable.”

Last week, Smollett’s attorneys requested a new trial or a reversal of the guilty verdict.TMZ first reported that Smollett claimed the court violated his constitutional rights when he prevented his defense team from actively participating in the jury selection process.

A Cook County judge decided last week that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom this time.