Chicago police seek pair wanted in 2020 River West homicide

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a homicide in River West last September.

According to investigators, one suspect is accused of grabbing the fatal shooting victim while trying to leave a party on North Morgan Street. Police say the second suspect, pictured wearing a black and gold Nike Air Jordan hoodie, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

The department says when victim tried to pull way, he was shot and killed.

The suspect took off in a gray or silver four door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.