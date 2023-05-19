CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who is missing from Calumet Heights.

Laila Lai is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown eyes and pink braids.

According to the Chicago Police Department, she has braces and commonly wears a silver necklace with a clear stone.

Police said she may be in need of assistance or medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.