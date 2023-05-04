CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Alexandra Juarez is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Juarez was last seen in the 2800 block of West 23rd Place, which is in Little Village.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with beige cargo pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or SVU detectives at 312-746-8251.