On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Chicago Police Department asked for help finding Serenity Gillom-Waller, who is missing.

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Serenity Gillom-Waller is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a green Nike jacket and black pants in the 3900 block of South State Street.

Chicago police didn’t say when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detectives at 312-747-8380.