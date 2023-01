The Chicago Police Department is looking for Nicole Marquez, 14, who was last seen on Monday, January 23, 2023.

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday on the city’s South Side.

Nicole Marquez is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 95 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said she was last seen wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.