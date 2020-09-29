Chicago police say Looting Task Force led to hundreds of tips, dozens of felony charges to date

CHICAGO — Police said a new Looting Task Force created after stores were broken into during unrest across Chicago earlier this year has led to dozens of felony charges as of Tuesday.

For weeks, the task force has been posting photos and videos of crimes to their website and the department’s YouTube page in hopes the public can help identify the suspects.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said as of Tuesday they received more than 400 tips leading to 74 felony charges related to the looting.

Brown said the biggest gain may actually be the trust of people in the community.