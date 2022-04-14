CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police review office has completed its investigation into the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year and delivered its report to Police Superintendent David Brown, it said Thursday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will make its final report into the shooting public after Brown reviews it and responds to any of its recommended disciplinary actions against the officers who were involved in the chase and shooting. Brown has 60 days to do so but can request a 30-day extension.

Officers were investigating after a gunshot detection system the police department uses recorded eight suspected shots in the city’s Little Village neighborhood on March 29, 2021. When they arrived, the only two people they saw were Toledo and Ruben Roman, then 21, who both started to run away.

Officer Eric Stillman, who chased Toledo down an alley, saw that the teen had his hands near his waistband, causing him to believe he had a gun, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said last month in announcing she would not file charges over the shooting.

Video showed that Toledo dropped a gun right before Stillman shot him, but Foxx said the teen raised his right hand so quickly that it was impossible to determine if he’d dropped it.