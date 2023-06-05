Over the weekend, 46 people were shot, and at least nine killed across the city.

The Chicago Police Department plans to hold a news conference to talk about the gun violence that occurred in the city this weekend.

WGN News plans to stream that news conference live slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

Among the incidents was a shooting early Sunday morning, when gunfire erupted in the 4800 block of West Iowa. Nearly 100 people were gathered for a celebration of life when, according to police, an argument broke out around 1 a.m. and unknown offenders began firing shots. 25-year-old Terry’a Adams was killed and six others wounded.

The CPD’s own numbers show that while murders are down slightly so far this year compared to last and in 2021, other crime is up. Robberies are up 16 percent from the same time last year and up 37 percent from 2021.

By far the biggest jump is in vehicle thefts. More than doubling from 2022 and tripling from 2021.

Despite that uphill battle, the latest class of CPD officers has an optimistic view of what they can do to help.

Earlier Monday, 261 new Chicago police officers took their oath of office, while detectives, sergeants, captains, and others received promotions.

As of right now Chicago has about 11,700 sworn officers. That is about 1300 less than the 13,000 budgeted.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is pushing for more detectives in the department to help solve crimes faster.