CHICAGO — Chicago police have released the initial video of looting that took place overnight Monday.

The video captures a crowd gathering in front of Nordstrom Rack in the Gold Coast. Once looters broke into the store, a crowd rushed in and began taking merchandise.

The same scene took place at the Nordstrom on Grand Avenue. Police arrived to the scene a short time later to break up the looting.

More than 100 people were arrested throughout the downtown area.