Chicago police provide task force update in ongoing fight against carjackings

CHICAGO — Chicago’s carjacking crisis continues to worsen with carjackings up nearly 130% from last year at this time.

On Wednesday, Chicago Supt. Brown gave an update on police’s multi-jurisdiction carjacking task force and announced new measures.

Chicago is in the midst of an epidemic of carjackings and an Uber driver found that out at the barrel of a gun over the weekend.

“I just felt something on my head and I saw it was a gun,” the Uber driver said.

He said three teenagers, two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old, called him for a ride on the South Side and took his car.

So far, this year the city has recorded nearly 370 carjackings, more than 200 from this time last year.

Authorities said the spike in carjackings can be traced to desperation and even boredom in the pandemic. Most victims are random “targets of opportunity,” but increasingly ride share drivers have been hit.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, members of Chicago police, state police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said a recent joint task force operation has recovered 13 stolen vehicles.

“We affected felony arrests, two misdemeanor arrests, recovered two handguns, one of them was equipped with an auto-switch to make it an automatic handgun. We recovered ten stolen vehicles, and three hijacked vehicles,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

Just last week, a rideshare driver was shot in the chest by his passenger during an attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park.

The joint task force has mainly dealt with investigating carjackings.

Sheriff Dart said agencies are committing more officers on the streets to prevent them.

“It’s not a onetime event,” Dart said. “We will be doing this from here on out. So, the public can expect a lot more activity and resources on this specific issue.”

Law enforcement also announced a new carjacking web page for submitting tips. Detectives will post videos there they may assist in investigations.