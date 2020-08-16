24 arrests after Chicago police, protesters clash Saturday night in the Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police and protesters clashed Saturday night in the Loop after a rally that started in Millennium Park.

Several youth activist groups, including Increase The Peace and Good Kids, Mad City, met at Millennium Park around 4 p.m.

After they held a rally there, they started to march through the Loop. At times, they clashed with police.

Tensions flared near Randolph and Dearborn, where officers in riot gear were seen shoving protesters back with their shields, some of them hitting demonstrators with batons. Other video shows protesters hitting police officers with a skateboard and other objects.

It was just one of several heated moments Saturday night as CPD bicycle officers formed perimeters near Lake and Michigan. The bridges were raised over the Chicago River to try to keep the protesters from advancing through the Loop.

At around 8 p.m., protesters said police issued an order to disperse — but then the protesters said they were blocked in at Lasalle and Adams.

Shortly later, minors were allowed to leave first and then the rest of the protesters.

During a press conference Saturday night, Supt. David Brown said 24 arrests were made, including four felony arrests for battery of officers.

Two protesters were treated for injuries and 17 officers were treated for injuries, CPD said.

“An officer was beaten in the head several times with a skateboard,” Supt. Brown said.

CTA service on the green, brown, orange and pink lines are bypassing downtown from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Red and Blue lines continue to run in the Loop.