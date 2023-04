CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer involved in a violent arrest from 2017 has been suspended without pay for using excessive force.

The Chicago Police Board voted to suspend officer Chavez Siler for six months after he reportedly pistol whipped a suspect in the head in 2017.

Former Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown recommended that Siler be fired.

The Chicago Police Board also voted to reinstate two officers that were at the scene in 2017 and had been placed on no-paid status.