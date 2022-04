CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was struck by a car in the Loop Saturday evening, officials said. A suspect remains at large.

The officer, a 23-year-old man, was struck by a SUV near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The injured officer was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in serious but stable condition, fire officials confirmed.

The vehicle fled the scene and no one is in custody.