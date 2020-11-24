Chicago police officer struck by vehicle on South Side; in serious condition

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the South Side, officials said.

At around 7:40 p.m., police responded to 95th and the Red Line on the report of an officer down.

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle, possibly a white Chevy Impala, and transported in serious condition, CFD said.

The officer was transported by a fellow officer and then Chicago fire completed the transfer to Christ. The officer’s partner was also transported in good condition for observation.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.