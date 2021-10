CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been shot in the 1000 block of West North Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed at an unrelated press conference.

The officer was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where their condition is unknown, according to police. A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

