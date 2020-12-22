Chicago police officer relieved of powers amid investigation into casino confrontation

CHICAGO – A Chicago police sergeant has been relieved of power amid an investigation into a confrontation at a Northwest Indiana casino.

Sgt. Lori Cooper is charged with felony battery against a public safety officials and misdemeanor charges of disordely conduct and public intoxication.

The incident happened at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond on Oct. 30, but Cooper was relieved of her police powers on Monday.

Court documents allege Cooper charged an Indiana Gaming Commission officer, striking him twice in the chest and stomach with an open right hand.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

A Hammond police officer, who was in uniform and wearing a body camera, witnessed the incident. He reported that while being escorted out of the casino, Cooper and her friend started fighting with each other.

Authorities said it all started with security responding to a call that an intoxicated female patron has shoved a casino employee.

Cooper was assigned to the Special Activities section, which is involved with investigating hate crimes and supporting the families of fallen officers.