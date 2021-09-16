Chicago police officer injured in South Loop crash

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash in the South Loop.

An officer was directing traffic at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Drive and Clark Street around 2:20 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a Dodge Charger failed to stop and struck the officer.

The driver, and a male passenger, were both taken into custody.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two guns were covered from the Charger and police said the crash was alcohol-related.

No further information was provided.