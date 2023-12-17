CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured after their car was hit while they were investigating a crash Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 31st Street.

The officer was investigating after a driver struck a barrier when another driver hit their car, state police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, state police said.

The other driver wasn’t injured.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.