CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being involved in a car accident Friday afternoon.

Police said that a CPD officer was driving westbound on Madison Avenue when they were hit by a 17-year-old driving southbound in a sedan on Central Park Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The officer suffered blunt force trauma to the head and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The 17-year-old driver suffered lacerations and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the 17-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

