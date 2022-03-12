Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide in Southwest Side home

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparent suicide inside a residence on the city’s Southwest Side in the 22nd police district, CPD Supt. David Brown announced Saturday.

Brown released the following statement regarding the officer’s death:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share we are conducting a death investigation into the death of an active Chicago Police Department member.

Early this morning, the member was discovered inside a residence located in the 22nd police district. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner; however, at this time the death appears to be an apparent suicide. The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day.

This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and wellbeing. On behalf of the Chicago Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends, and his District, during this very difficult time. I want to let them know that the Department is standing with them and keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

There is currently no further information on the death of the officer.