CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after confirming that another active-duty officer died by suicide.

CPD has not released the officer’s name but does say she was a five-year veteran and worked as a tactical officer assigned to the 1st District, which covers a fair portion of downtown.

A source told WGN News that she was found Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown said in part, “I ask that you keep her family, friends and all those who worked with her in your thoughts as they mourn her untimely passing.

“News like this is never easy to hear and it will take time to process. Please reach out for help if you need to talk or are struggling. We need to lean on each other to get through this.”

The department says six active duty police officers have died by suicide in 2022, including Patsy Swank, who worked 22 days in a row with 12-hour shifts amid a staffing shortage to tackle summer crime.

Ryan Clancy, Swank’s brother, spoke with WGN News after her passing as part of a report on CPD’s employee assistance program that some officers have claimed is poorly staffed and run.

“She was an incredible human being,” he said. “Someone who just wanted to help people.”

In late summer, Supt. Brown announced changes to the department’s time off policy to help alleviate the stress of so many officers having to work several consecutive days.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available 24/7 on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 988.