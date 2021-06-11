Chicago police officer charged with storming US Capitol on Jan. 6

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is facing three misdemeanor charges for allegedly taking part in the storming of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Officer Karol Chwiesiuk made his initial appearance in federal court via a telephone hearing Friday afternoon. The charges include unlawful entry to a U.S. government building and disorderly conduct.

Chwiesiuk’s defense attorney told the judge his client was born and raised on Chicago’s Northwest Side and has been a Chicago police officer since Dec. 2019.

The attorney said Chwiesiuk, who lives with his parents, is currently assigned to the patrol division in the 11th Police District on the city’s West Side. His attorney said he has been stripped of his police officers, but argues the department cannot immediately suspend or terminate him.

During the hearing prosecutors said Chwiesiuk texted with another person three days before the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. When that person texted an article, Chwiesiuk allegedly responded: “Didn’t read, busy planning how to ****-up commies.”

Prosecutors said Chwiesiuk, joined with a mob, breached the Capitol and got as far inside as the interior of a U.S. Senator’s office.

Federal prosecutors agreed to Chwiesiuk’s supervised release while awaiting trial under the condition that he not posses a firearm and surrenders his FOID card, which would disqualify himself from continuing to serve as an active duty police officer.

A Chicago police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 450 people have been charged across the country with taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol and/or violent attacks on members of law enforcement who were protecting the building. They include a North Shore man charged earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.