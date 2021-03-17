Chicago police officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer faces felony charges following a December off-duty shooting.

Officer Kevin Bunge is accused of shooting his gun at a parked vehicle occupied by two men on Dec. 11 in the 300 block of W. Irving Park Road. One was wounded.

WGN spoke with the attorney representing the men, who have since filed a lawsuit against the city and the police officer involved. Brad Thomson of People’s Law Office says it’s rare for police officers to be charged in criminal court for shooting civilians.

“The fact the officer has been charged shows how egregious his actions were,” he said.

Kevin Bunge

Thomson adds that he is relieved that the city brought charges against one of their own law enforcement officers.

“The fact that this officer is an instructor on the use of force at the police academy just goes to show there are serious problems within the police department in how they train on the use of force and how they implement their use of force policies,” he added.

Bunge is charged with two offenses: aggravated battery by discharging a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), investigators say the off-duty officer heard gunshots, got out of his vehicle, drew his gun and approached the two men in the parked car behind him.

The officer claims the men pointed a gun at him. However, investigators say Bunge fired his gun at the men, hitting the driver in the hand.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Officer Bunge’s lawyer said in court that his client “acted like a police officer.”

Now officially charged, Bunge faces up to 15 years for the class one felony charge and up to 30 years for the Class X felony charge. As for his clients, Thomson says both are still shaken by the event but remain hopeful.

“They have ongoing issues they’re dealing with around this,” he said. “They’re eager to have their rights vindicated in court.”