Chicago police officer caught using homophobic slur on-duty last weekend, investigation opened

CHICAGO – A video posted last weekend on social media of a Chicago police officer reacting to protesters by yelling a homophobic slur has brought swift action by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA.)

The oversight agency recommends that CPD Superintendent David Brown identify the officer and modify his duty status or relieve him of police power.

Equality Illinois, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization approved of COPA’s action.

“There is no place for homophobia among those who are charged with protecting our city,” said Brian Johnson, Equality Illinois CEO.

This video contains explicit content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chicago police have opened an internal investigation. Their statement is below.

“The Chicago Police Department strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Any derogatory conduct is inexcusable and has no place in the Department. We do not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is why we have opened an investigation into this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action immediately as we work to identify the officer involved. Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by a CPD officer is encouraged to call 311 and file a complaint with COPA, who will investigate allegations of misconduct.”

COPA has released the following statement.

“The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended on Friday, June 5, 2020 that the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) identify and modify the duty status or relieve of temporarily police power the involved officer captures on video using a homophobic slur. COPA makes this recommendation while it further works to identify the officer and assess the events and circumstances surrounding this active investigation. AS Chicago’s civilian police oversight agency COPA is obligated to demonstrate our commitment to objectivity, integrity, transparency and swift action when responding to misconduct. If anyone has any information or video pertaining to this incident, please call our officer at 312-746-3609 or visit www.chicagocopa.org for more information.”

On Friday, two Chicago police officers were relieved of their police powers due to two separate incidents at the Brickyard Mall on Sunday. An external investigation is pending.