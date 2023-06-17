CHICAGO — Thousands of people gathered for 19th annual Chicago Police memorial run at the Gold Star Families Memorial to support family members and remember officers who have been lost.

Around 3,500 officers will participate in the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Saturday morning.

For the last 17 years, the foundation has given the families of officers killed or injured, more than $16 million to help pay for education costs of officers’ children.

Runners and walkers will make their way around Museum Campus with the official starter of the race will be Milena Estepa, wife of slain officer, Andres Vasquez Lasso, who was killed in domestic incident in Gage Park in March.

Slain officer Areanah Preston will also be remembered. Officer Preston was killed during an armed robbery attempt outside her Avalon Park home in May. She had been on the police force for just three years and had earned her master’s degree at Loyola University.

There are 599 names of slain officers on the memorial and Preston will be the 600th.