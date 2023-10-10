CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will dedicate a new memorial plaza honoring CPD service animals who have died while serving alongside officers.

An unveiling ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park along Special Olympics Drive, across from Soldier Field in the Loop.

According to the foundation, the new K9 & Equine Plaza will recognize eight K9s and three horses who have died while serving alongside officers.

The plaza will feature bronze sculptures of horses, K9s and CPD officers as well as personalized bricks purchased by donors who helped fund the project. According to the foundation, the plaza will be located north of the water wall at the park, just east of the stadium.

Several officials from CPD and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will speak at the event.