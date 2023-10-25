CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation held their annual event on Wednesday honoring officers who swore to serve and protect and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2023.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation also presented the highest civilian honor and recognized 17 officers for their distinguished service.

At their annual dinner, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation presented the highest honor, the valor award to officers Aréanah Preston and Andres Vasquez Lasso, both were shot and killed in 2023.

For the first time, the foundation presented 17 distinguished service awards to the officers who bravely responded to and investigated the homicides of officer Preseton and Vasquez Lasso.

This includes Area Two Homicide detectives who helped bring justice in the may slaying of Officer Preston. Their investigation identified four offenders who were later located, arrested, and charged.

Also honored in that award were 8th district officers who demonstrated acts of bravery, leadership and professionalism when trying to save Officer Vasquez Lasso’s life in the line of duty back in March.

Another award presented was the Golden Vest Award, it’s the highest civilian honor which went to 19th ward Alderman Matthew O’Shea.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation offers support and assistance to families of police officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. As of Wednesday, the foundation has provided more than $19 milliunit financial assistance to families of fallen heroes.