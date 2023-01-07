On Saturday, January 7, 2022, the Chicago Police Department asked for help finding Jerome Weismantel, 78, who has been missing since July 2022.

According to information released Saturday from the Chicago Police Department, Jerome Weismantel is described as being about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He is missing from the area of 2600 West 21st Street, according to police.

The last contact with Weismantel was in July 2022, according to police. It’s not clear who he had contact with.

WGN-TV has reached out to Chicago police to confirm the date he was reported missing and for additional context. We are still waiting for police to confirm.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.