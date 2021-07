CHICAGO — Police are looking for two young sisters who are missing in Woodlawn.

Yakira Ali, 2, and Yahaira Ali, 4, were last seen on June 26 by their mother. The toddlers were last in the case of their father in the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 911 or police at 312-747-8380.