The Chicago Police Department is asking for help finding Zofia Perkowska, 64, who was last seen on Monday, April 3, 2023.

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old woman last seen late Monday night by her husband before he went to bed.

Zofia Perkowska is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 142 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, her husband last saw her around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of West Oakdale Avenue before he went to bed.

When he woke up around noon on Tuesday, she was gone, Chicago police said.

Perkowska may have a two-wheel cart with her and can’t walk a long distance due to medical conditions, police said.

Police said she is frequently in the area of West Diversey Avenue and North Laramie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.