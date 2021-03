CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for a missing man with special needs last seen Tuesday in Belmont Cragin.

Steven Barrios, 23, was last seen at his residence in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

He may be on foot and in the area. Police said he does not have a cell phone and maybe wearing a Bears hooded sweatshirt.

Barrios has brown eyes and hair and is 5’4″, 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-746-6554.