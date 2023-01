CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Wednesday at his school.

Martino Malesky is described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was last seen at his school, William Howard Taft High School, in the 6500 block of West Bryn Mawr.

Anyone with information on his where about is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.