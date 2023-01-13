The Chicago Police Department announced on Friday, January 13, 2023, they are looking for Janelli Weaver, 14, who was reported missing.

Janelli Weaver is described as being about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to a bulletin from CPD.

She was last seen in the 1600 block of West Garfield Boulevard wearing a black sweater, grey joggers and pastel color Van gym shoes, police said.

Police did not include when she was last seen or reported missing in the bulletin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.